Police arrested seven criminals

LARKANA - In accordance with the directives and orders issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry, the Larkana Police has launched a crackdown against criminals on Sunday. SPP said Seven (07) notorious criminals have been arrested from various areas. The arrested suspects are wanted in serious cases, including being proclaimed offenders and absconders.

He said during the ongoing operations against criminals,03 stolen motorcycles, one Chingchi rickshaw, valuable mobile phones, and charas (cannabis)have been recovered. He said in the statement that Aarija Police arrested accused Javed Kalhoro from the Bhuro Kalhoro area, along with an unlicensed pistol and bullets. A case has been registered under the Sindh Arms Act. The accused is involved in serious crimes, including robberies, within the jurisdictions of various police stations, including police stations Kanga, Rasheed Wagan, and Aarija. Similarly, Market Polic arrested accused Gulshan Mirani from the Bandar Road area, along with an unlicensed pistol and bullets. A case has been registered under the Sindh Arms Act. Sachal Police arrested Habdar Laghari, a criminal and drug dealer, from the Kamber Road area, along with more than one kilogram (1030 grams) of charas. A case has been registered under police custody, he added.

Neodero Police arrested Kashif Jeho, a criminal and drug dealer, from the Salar Choudhry area, along with more than one kilogram (1140 grams) of charas. A case has been registered under police custody. Hattri Ghulam Shah Police arrested absconding accused Mehrab Nohani in a kidnapping case. Rahmatpur Police and Ghrullo police arrested proclaimed accused Rab Nawaz from the Pir Murad Shah area. Naveed Abro, a drug dealer, from the Umar Bhayo area, along with more than half a kilogram (520 grams) of charas. A case has been registered. Allahabad, waris Dino Machi, Tulka, Sehar and Ali Goharabad police recovered a stolen motorcycle belonging to citizen Inam Ali, recovered a stolen CD70 model 2023 motorcycle belonging to citizen Dhar Muhammad, recovered a stolen CD70 model 2021 motorcycle taken from citizen Shahnawaz, recovered a stolen Chingchi rickshaw belonging to citizen Ushaq Ali and returned it to him and also recovered a valuable stolen mobile phone belonging to citizen Muhammad Hanif. Interrogation and further legal proceedings against the arrested suspects are ongoing.