Monday, February 24, 2025
Police martyr’s family gets house

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar’s mission to provide shelter to the families of police martyrs is ongoing. He has given a house to the family of a policeman who was martyred in the line of duty. A house worth Rs13.5 million has been given to the family of martyred Head Constable Muhammad Imran. The Punjab police spokesperson shared that the family of the martyr was provided with a house of their choice in Tehsil Tandlianwala, Faisalabad. Head Constable Muhammad Imran had sacrificed his life while protecting the lives and properties of citizens in 2023. The family of the martyred head constable included his wife, a daughter and two sons. On the special efforts of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab government released funds for the house of the martyr’s family. He paid rich tribute to the eternal sacrifice of Head Constable Muhammad Imran and said that he had sacrificed his life while performing his duties without caring for his life.

KP varsities to soon have permanent VCs: Meena Khan

