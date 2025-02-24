Pope asks for prayers in message from hospital

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis has asked Catholics to pray for him, as he continues to receive treatment in hospital for double pneumonia. The pontiff was unable to deliver the traditional Angelus prayer in person for the second Sunday running. But in a message written over the last few days, he said he was “confidently continuing” his hospitalisation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital and “carrying on with the necessary treatment”. The message comes after the Vatican revealed on Saturday that the 88-year-old’s condition continues to be “critical”. In his message, released on Sunday, the Pope thanked the doctors and health workers at the hospital, and well-wishers who sent in messages. “In recent days I have received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children,” he wrote. “Thank you for this closeness, and for the prayers of comfort I have received from all over the world! I entrust you all to the intercession of Mary, and I ask you to pray for me.” Well-wishers have continued to pray outside the hospital. Dozens of people have been seen lighting candles and leaving them at the foot of a nearby statue of the late Pope John Paul II. The 88-year-old was first admitted to hospital on 14 February after experiencing difficulties breathing for several days. He is especially prone to lung infections due to developing pleurisy - an inflammation around the lungs - as an adult and having part of one of his lungs removed at age 21. During his 12 years as leader of the Roman Catholic church, the Argentine has been admitted to hospital several times, including in March 2023 when he spent three nights in hospital with bronchitis.