Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

President APPSCA calls for collective action to combat drug abuse among students

President APPSCA calls for collective action to combat drug abuse among students
NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  President of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Malik Abrar Hussain Sunday warned of a growing drug abuse problem among young students, especially those from middle and upper-class backgrounds, and has called for collective action to address this issue. In a candid conversation with PTV News, Malik Abrar Hussain urged all stakeholders to join forces to combat the rising tide of drug abuse among the youth, particularly those from more affluent segments of society. He further underscored the vital role of parents and teachers in closely monitoring children and educating them about the detrimental consequences of drug abuse. The alarming rate of drug abuse among Pakistani youth has prompted calls for urgent action. According to recent concerns, approximately 20 to 30% of youth are involved in drug-related activities. To combat this issue, he also called upon government to formulate and enforce stricter policies. He stressed concerned authority to increase awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, provide support and resources for those struggling with addiction and implementing effective law enforcement strategies to curb drug trafficking. By working together, we can help prevent drug abuse and ensure a safer, healthier future for Pakistan’s youth, he added. Malik Abrar Hussain voiced his concern about the growing trend of students frequenting “Chaye Khanas” (tea houses) and other hangouts outside educational institutions, where they are increasingly exposed to and vulnerable to drug addiction. He further emphasized the importance of leveraging social media platforms to raise awareness among students about the dangers of drug addiction and the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Abrar Hussain also highlighted the severe health consequences of drug abuse, including mental health disorders, organ damage and even death, emphasizing the need for immediate attention and action to protect the youth from these devastating effects.

Pakistan calls for peace as situation in Congo worsens

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025