Ukraine’s refusal, for now, to sign a minerals deal with the United States should not come as a surprise. After two years of war, massive Western military aid, and a carefully constructed narrative of solidarity, the true nature of this relationship is coming into focus. The US, as always, is no one’s friend—it is an opportunist, using its allies as proxies until they are no longer of value, and then moving in for the spoils.

First, Ukraine was the battleground to bleed Russia dry. Now, its natural resources are on the table, with private equity giants like BlackRock and Vanguard circling. This follows a well-established pattern: a moral cause is amplified, a full-scale war is waged, and in the aftermath, it is not the people but corporate interests that gain control of the country’s wealth. Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya—the list is long, and the strategy remains the same.

Even in Gaza, where the US has provided Israel with the political and military cover to continue a genocide, analysts have pointed to the region’s untapped oil reserves as a likely factor behind Washington’s unwavering support. The bloodshed always comes first; the resource grab follows soon after.

Ukraine’s hesitation, though late, is a rare moment of clarity. The question is whether it will be allowed to maintain control over its own resources or if, as history suggests, coercion will come next. For America’s allies still under the illusion of friendship, this should serve as yet another cautionary tale—sooner or later, they too will find themselves in the crosshairs of Washington’s insatiable appetite for power and profit.