Monday, February 24, 2025
PTA begins issuing VPN licences to regulate usage

Web Desk
3:46 PM | February 24, 2025
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started issuing licences for Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers to facilitate businesses while ensuring regulatory compliance.

A VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection between a user’s device and a remote server, safeguarding online activities from surveillance and enhancing privacy.

According to PTA, two companies have already been granted licences after submitting applications. The initiative aims to enable businesses to use VPN services legally while strengthening data security and regulatory oversight.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to providing organizations with secure and responsible connectivity.

The use of VPNs has surged in Pakistan following the ban on X, formerly known as Twitter. Last month, PTA reported that excessive VPN usage was a key factor behind the country’s internet slowdown.

The increased demand for VPNs has strained Pakistan’s bandwidth, leading to slower internet speeds. PTA has submitted a report to the Ministry of IT, emphasizing the need to expand bandwidth capacity to meet growing digital needs.

