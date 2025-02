The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced a protest on February 25 against the non-hearing of cases related to the party’s founder.

Protests will be held across all districts, with PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar directing district officials to mobilize supporters.

According to PTI sources, a major demonstration is planned at Assembly Chowk in Peshawar, while a province-wide protest strategy is being finalized.