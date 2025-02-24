Monday, February 24, 2025
PTI KP announces province-wide protests on February 25
Web Desk
8:54 PM | February 24, 2025
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced a series of protests across the province on February 25, condemning delays in legal proceedings related to the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

According to PTI KP, demonstrations will take place in all districts, with a central protest planned at Assembly Chowk in Peshawar. Provincial President Junaid Akbar has directed district officials to mobilize supporters and ensure a strong turnout.

The party leadership is finalizing a province-wide strategy, reiterating its stance that the prolonged legal cases against Imran Khan are politically motivated.

