Monday, February 24, 2025
PTI running smear campaign against country: Ahsan Iqbal

Web Desk
10:14 AM | February 24, 2025
 Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said the PTI is running such a smear campaign against Pakistan, which India, the worst enemy of the country, never dared to launch.

Talking to the media, the PML-N leader said PTI’s social media and international organisations are doing venomous propaganda against Pakistan, describing it as a diplomatic terrorism.

Ahsan Iqbal said Arif Alvi was spewing venom against the state in America, with the intention of prompting US restrictions on Pakistan, adding he would not succeed in his nefarious designs.

The minister said PTI was doing politics at the cost of the country. “Arif Alvi has kept personal interests above the country. He is making a noise for the man who was found guilty of theft with documented proof,” the minister said.

