PTI terms Shehbaz’s regime dark chapter in Pakistan’s history

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has lashed out at what he termed Shehbaz Sharif’s illegitimate government, which, he said, systematically trampled upon the rule of law, eradicated constitutional supremacy, paralysed the judiciary, ruined the fast-thriving economy and unleashed a reign of terror to ensure its authoritarian grip on power. In a strong-worded statement on Sunday, PTI CIS said that this regime, imposed through a fraudulent electoral process, had not only made mockery of law and constitution but also pushed the country into the abyss of economic collapse, international isolation and unprecedented security challenges.

He reminded the nation about Sharifs’ dubious democratic credentials, who were nurtured in the nursery of dictatorship, where they were groomed and patronised to eventually impose on the nation. Waqas stated that Nawaz and the entire Sharif family built their political careers on backdoor deals, shortcuts and fraudulent tactics, rather than through the will of the people, adding that the current illegitimate governments led by Shehbaz and Maryam in the centre and Punjab speak volumes about it.

PTI CIS asserted that Sharifs’ father was an ordinary blacksmith, but they created a vast business empire within short span of time through exploitation of political power, favouritism, corruption and misuse of public resources. Waqas emphasised that the past year had been a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history during which Shehbaz and his accomplices systematically paralysed state institutions, undermined the judiciary, and unleashed a reign of terror against PTI leaders and workers. He stated that Sharif family reduced Parliament to a rubber stamp and turned the Supreme Court into a battleground for personal gains, eroding public trust in the justice system, adding that the entire electoral process was manipulated to install a puppet government that lacked legitimacy and public support, leaving the people of Pakistan with a regime they did not choose and do not trust.

Waqas said that the denial of Imran Khan’s right to meet with his party leaders, despite clear constitutional provisions and court’s orders, exposed the government’s authoritarian mindset and its fear of Khan’s unwavering popularity. He stated that the government’s use of state machinery to silence dissent and suppress political opposition was a clear violation of democratic principles and human rights. He said that the unlawful imprisonment of Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Umer Sarfaraz Cheema and other leaders and workers were a glaring example of this regime’s fascist tendencies, demanding their immediate release.