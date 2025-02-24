Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab Air Ambulance rescues 70 patients from far-flung districts

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Air Ambulance Service of the Punjab government successfully shifts 70 critical patients from far-flung areas to specialized hospitals for better treatment. Among them, 38 patients were shifted from Bahawalnagar, 25 from Mianwali, two from Rahim Yar Khan, and one each from Bahawalpur, Parachinar, Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot. The patients shifted on the Air Ambulance included 54 cardiology, 8 spinal injury, 2 head injury and 6 other ailments.  The spokesperson for Punjab Emergency Services Department said that launching the Air Ambulance Service in Punjab was a challenging task. “It was essential to find a reliable air service capable of providing an air ambulance on just 30 minutes’ notice, ensuring the swift transfer of critically ill and injured patients to specialized hospitals equipped with modern medical facilities. Initially, some air agencies failed to meet the essential emergency response requirements for immediate patient transfers despite several opportunities, making the search for a suitable service provider a challenge,” he added. However, Punjab now has a fully operational Air Ambulance Service that has so far successfully shifted 70 patients and emerged as a beacon of hope for critical patients of far-flung areas, providing them with the access to specialized treatment especially patients from districts of Bahawalnagar and Mianwali, he maintained.

World conference projects Pakistan as hub of regional connectivity

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1740384355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025