Ramadan 2025: First Roza likely on March 2

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted that Ramadan 2025 will likely begin in Pakistan on March 2, based on its calculations of the moon’s visibility.

According to SUPARCO, the new moon will occur at 5:45 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on February 28, 2025. However, at sunset that day, the moon will be only 12 hours old and difficult to observe due to its low altitude and distance from Earth. The agency further explained that the angle between the moon and the sun will be just 7 degrees, making the crescent impossible to see with the naked eye.

Given these conditions, the Ramadan moon is expected to be visible on March 1, marking the beginning of fasting on March 2 in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia may start Ramadan a day earlier, as the crescent moon is expected to be visible there on February 28, potentially leading to the first fast on March 1.

SUPARCO also predicted that the Shawwal crescent moon will likely be sighted on March 30, with Eid ul-Fitr expected to fall on March 31, 2025.

Despite these scientific calculations, SUPARCO clarified that the final decision on moon sightings for Ramadan and Eid will be made by Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.