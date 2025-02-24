Ramazan packages distributed to 80 families in Abbotabad

Abbottabad - Under the auspices of the Al-Khidmat Hajra Hamza Foundation, Ramadan ration packages were distributed to 80 families of children affected by thalassemia. The distribution ceremony was held to support underprivileged families during the holy month of Ramazan.

Major General (Retd) Abid Latif Khan was the chief guest at the event, while District Social Welfare Officer Saira Mushtaq, Professor Saeed Lodhi (Head of the Department of Management Sciences), Professor Jameel Anwar, Major (Retd) Muhammad Javed, Programme Manager Jawad Tanoli, social worker Hammad Jadoon, and Hamza Ali were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Major General (Retd) Abid Latif Khan shared that the first center under the foundation’s platform was established in collaboration with the Al-Khidmat Foundation in Abbottabad, where 275 children are registered and receive free medical treatment.

He emphasized the need to raise awareness about thalassemia, describing it as an incurable and deadly disease that requires preventive measures to eradicate it from society.

He also announced that the Al-Khidmat Hajra Hamza Foundation provides blood transfusions and medicines to thalassemia-affected children. Plans are underway to relocate this center to Benazir Women and Children Hospital, ensuring better medical facilities for the patients. This relocation will mark the first public-private partnership project of its kind.

The chief guest further highlighted the importance of maintaining records of all affected patients at the Hazara level.

He revealed that the foundation recently facilitated a bone marrow transplant for an affected child named Majid from Battagram in Rawalpindi, a procedure financially out of reach for his family. The foundation is also working to establish a bone marrow transplant center at the Women and Children Hospital to benefit more children.

Major General (Retd) Abid Latif Khan appealed to the youth to donate blood regularly, as thalassemia-affected children require frequent blood transfusions.

During the event, Ramazan ration packages were distributed to the parents of affected children. Additionally, cash rewards were given to the staff working at the center, and shields were presented to the District Social Welfare Officer and other contributors.

Professor Dr Saeed Lodhi from COMSATS University pledged to organize a blood donation camp at the university to support thalassemia patients. Major General (Retd) Mrs Abid Latif also distributed gifts among the children on behalf of social organizations.