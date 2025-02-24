Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rare Sighting

February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

The sighting of a rare striped hyena in the Sulaiman Mountains is a rare moment of hope in an otherwise bleak reality. With species after species teetering on the edge of extinction, the reappearance of an animal long thought to be disappearing from the region is a reminder of what is at stake. But let’s not get carried away—this lone sighting does not change the fact that wildlife across the globe is in free fall, a casualty of climate change, habitat destruction, and human encroachment.

The collapse of ecosystems is not an isolated crisis that affects only conservationists and environmentalists. Deteriorating wildlife populations are a direct signal of the damage inflicted upon the planet—damage that inevitably impacts human lives. Declining biodiversity means disrupted food chains, failing agriculture, and an increased risk of climate-related disasters. Yet, despite the obvious, global inaction continues to prevail.

Pakistan calls for peace as situation in Congo worsens

One would think that the worsening natural disasters, melting glaciers, and vanishing species would spur meaningful change. But instead, the first-world nations, the biggest polluters, have chosen a path of performative concern while ensuring corporate greed remains untouched. Fossil fuel giants continue to rake in profits, carbon emissions keep rising, and pledges made at climate summits remain little more than diplomatic theatre.

The sighting of the striped hyena offers a brief glimmer of optimism, but without urgent and sustained conservation efforts, such moments will become even rarer. If the world continues on its current trajectory, the only place to see many of these species will be in history books, accompanied by regretful footnotes about missed opportunities and the unchecked greed that sealed their fate.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025