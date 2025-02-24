Roots Millennium Education hosts Annual Parents Day with a Call for Environmental Responsibility

ISLAMABAD - Roots Millennium Education Group and Future World School & Colleges celebrated their highly anticipated Annual Parents Day 2025 at Pakistan China Friendship Center, Islamabad, showcasing a remarkable fusion of creativity, advocacy, and global responsibility says a press release. This year’s theme, “Passion for Planet”, resonated powerfully with the audience, reinforcing a shared commitment toward environmental consciousness and a sustainable future.

The grand event gathered students, parents, faculty, and esteemed dignitaries, including Chairman & CEO Roots Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan President TMUC Higher Education Group, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Chairman Pak China Institute, and Excellency Saidjon Shafizoda Ismoil, Deputy Head of Mission of Tajikistan in Pakistan. Their presence emphasized the integral role of education in shaping responsible global citizens and empowering youth as change-makers for the planet.

The highlight of the evening was the brilliantly curated student performances, where young Millennials took center stage, transforming their acts into compelling expressions of purpose and meaning. From soul-stirring theatrical narratives to dynamic musical renditions and mesmerizing dance sequences, every performance carried a profound environmental message, inspiring the audience to act for a better world.

A special cultural medley showcased Pakistan’s rich heritage, interwoven with themes of sustainability and artistic expression. Through drama, poetry, and visual storytelling, students depicted the beauty of nature, the urgency of climate action, and the power of collective responsibility to safeguard the planet for future generations.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan commended the students for their creativity and awareness, emphasizing the importance of instilling environmental consciousness from an early age.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed highlighted the crucial role of youth in shaping global policies and applauded their ability to merge art with advocacy.

His Excellency Saidjon Shafizoda Ismoil appreciated the students’ passion for sustainability and reinforced the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan in fostering education and cultural exchange.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, Chairman & CEO, Roots Millennium Education Group, praised the Millennials for their dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to making a difference.

He reaffirmed the institution’s mission of nurturing future leaders and changemakers with the vision to transform the world.

Annual Parents Day is a hallmark event of Roots Millennium Education Group, aimed at showcasing the academic, co-curricular, and artistic achievements of its students. It provides young learners with a platform to exhibit their confidence, talents, and leadership skills while fostering deeper engagement between parents, educators, and the broader community.

The event also recognized and celebrated high-achieving students who excelled in academics and demonstrated commendable performances in co-curricular activities.

The evening left the audience moved, inspired, and motivated to take action for a greener and more sustainable future. Roots Millennium Education Group continues its commitment to holistic education, empowering students not just with knowledge but with a sense of purpose and responsibility to create a better world.