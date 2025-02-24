RUDA leads environmental initiatives to combat Lahore’s pollution

LAHORE - The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is driving environmental projects to tackle Lahore’s rising smog and pollution, setting a benchmark for sustainable urban living. During a Ravi Protection Rally on Sunday, RUDA media representatives Sher Afzal Butt and Bilal Shaheen reaffirmed their commitment to restoring nine forests along the River Ravi. Hundreds participated in the rally, which started from Istanbul Square and ended at the old Ravi Bridge, highlighting the significance of Ravi City. RUDA is actively revitalising historic forests, including the 3,071-acre Rakh Jhoke Forest, with plans to plant millions of trees. Already, 200 acres have been afforested with 100,000 trees to support biodiversity, create wildlife habitats, and reduce carbon emissions. This large-scale effort aims to leave an enduring ecological legacy. Bilal Shaheen highlighted RUDA’s commitment to managing the Ravi River in a climate-friendly way, noting that river training works at the Ravi Siphon have been completed. The 7-kilometre Sapphire Bay project, costing billions, has reshaped the river’s flow, with new embankments under construction to prevent flooding. Work on a barrage and afforestation of nine forests is in its final stages, while the Sapphire Bay Trade Centre is also progressing rapidly. RUDA has initiated Lahore’s largest 400-acre vegetable market at Kala Khatai Road and prepared feasibility studies for road networks along the riverbanks. Speaking at the rally, journalist and activist Javed Chatha praised RUDA’s vision for urban sustainability, transforming environmental challenges into assets through renewable energy solutions and green spaces. He highlighted how these initiatives not only combat pollution but also create long-term economic opportunities, improving Lahore’s quality of life.