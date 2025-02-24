Saleem Memon lauds launching of modern agricultural projects

HYDERABAD - President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, Muhammad Saleem Memon, has praised the launch of modern agricultural projects under the Green Pakistan Initiative, calling it a commendable step towards strengthening the country’s agricultural economy and ensuring food security.

He stated that the government’s focused attention on the agricultural sector is a highly positive development, which will play a crucial role in meeting the country’s growing food demands and stabilizing the agricultural economy. President HCSTSI Saleem Memon highlighted that initiatives such as Smart Agri Farms, Green Agri Malls, and Research & Innovation Centers will significantly contribute to the promotion of modern agricultural technology.

These projects will provide farmers with opportunities to learn scientifically advanced farming techniques, leading to a substantial increase in crop production. He noted that Pakistan’s population has now exceeded 250 million, making it imperative to modernize the agricultural sector to meet the increasing food demands. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s agricultural output remains below global standards due to traditional farming methods and the lack of advanced agricultural practices. He pointed out that Pakistan’s average wheat yield per acre is approximately one ton, whereas China produces two tons, and European countries between three to four tons per acre. Similarly, maize and rice production in Pakistan also lag behind other nations.

By promoting advanced technology, high-quality seeds, smart agriculture, and corporate farming, Pakistan can significantly improve its agricultural productivity and secure a prominent position in the global agricultural market—an essential step toward food security and economic stability. Chamber President also appreciated the Sindh government’s decision to allocate 52,713 acres of unused land to the Special Investment Facilitation Council for agricultural purposes.

He stated that utilizing this land for agriculture will open new avenues for agricultural development in Sindh, generate employment opportunities for farmers, and further strengthen the agrarian economy.

Emphasizing the importance of the Green Pakistan Initiative, he said that these projects will help address food security challenges and, if implemented consistently, can significantly boost Pakistan’s agricultural exports. in turn, will not only lead to the growth of the agricultural sector but also provide much-needed economic stability to the country. Furthermore, President HCSTSI urged the government to expand this initiative by increasing corporate farming opportunities in Sindh.

He stressed that fostering modern farming practices would enhance agricultural productivity, ensure farmer prosperity, and contribute to the overall economic development of the country.

In addition to agriculture, President Saleem Memon highlighted the critical role of the livestock sector, which stands as the second-largest pillar of Pakistan’s economy after agriculture, contributing approximately 60% to the total agricultural GDP. With millions of livestock in the country,

Pakistan possesses immense potential in this sector. However, due to the lack of modern facilities, quality vaccines, superior breed development, and efficient processing units, the nation is unable to fully capitalize on this potential. He stressed that if the government facilitates investors and traders by promoting modern farming technologies, establishing vaccination centers, feed mills, and cold chain logistics, Pakistan can exponentially increase its exports of halal meat, dairy products, and leather goods. Given the rising demand for halal meat in the global market, adopting international standards and introducing an effective export policy can help Pakistan generate billions of dollars in foreign exchange annually.

achieve this, he urged the government to provide easy financing, subsidies, advanced research centers, and internationally accredited slaughterhouses to encourage investment in the livestock sector. By taking these steps, Pakistan can transform its agricultural and livestock industries, ensuring long-term economic stability and securing a stronger position in the global market.