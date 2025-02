School hours have been adjusted for the holy month of Ramazan.

As per the new schedule, classes will run from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM, with Friday timings ending at 12:30 PM.

For double-shift institutions, the first shift will operate from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the second shift will run from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

On Fridays, the second shift will begin at 2:30 PM and conclude at 5:00 PM.