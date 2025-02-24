Security forces kill 7 Khwarij in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI - Security Forces on Sunday killed seven Khwarij in two separate engagements in Dera Ismail Khan District. On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban, during which own troops effectively engaged the khwarij’s location, resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell, an ISPR news release said. In another encounter that took place in general area Maddi, own troops effectively neutralised three khwarij. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. “Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday lauded the security forces for killing seven Khawarij in two different operations in Dera Ismail Khan. He paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating the terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operations. He appreciated the brave forces for their successful operations. He said the operations of security forces would continue till complete elimination of terrorism. The successful operations of security forces against terrorism were a good sign, he said adding the government was determined to completely eradicate Fitna Al-Khawarij. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday appreciated the security forces for killing seven Khawarij in areas of Daraban and Maddi in Dera Ismail Khan. He said the government would continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity. He asserted that sacrifices of lives by the sons of the nation in the war against terrorism would not go in vain. He assured that the government was fully active to root out terrorism from the country. The war against terrorists would continue till complete eradication of terrorism, he added.