‘Several PEDO projects in final stages of completion’

Peshawar - Secretary of Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair Khan has said that several ongoing energy projects are in the final stages of completion, which will be beneficial for the stability of the province’s economy and the development of the industrial sector in the future.

High-level forums will be contacted soon to address the problems faced by energy projects with federal institutions.

The timely completion of energy projects is in the best interest of the province and its people, so the ongoing projects should be completed as soon as possible, and the production of electricity should begin.

The most important institution, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), will be developed into the most income-generating institution in the province with the support of experts under a team-based approach.

He expressed these views during a progress review meeting held at PEDO House regarding the pace of work on ongoing energy projects.

Chief Executive of PEDO, Engr. Riaz Ahmed Jan, while giving a briefing, informed that, under PEDO’s supervision, work is currently underway on several energy projects, including hydro, solar power, and transmission lines.

Meanwhile, PEDO has successfully completed 7 hydropower projects, with a total of 161 megawatts of electricity being generated. These projects are earning more than Rs. 4 billion annually, while 12 projects, including 300 MW Balakot Mansehra, 157 MW Madyen Swat, 88 MW Gabral Kalam, 84 MW Matiltan Swat, 69 MW Lawi Chitral, 40.8 MW Koto Dir, 11.8 MW Krora Shangla, 10.5 MW Chapri Charkhel Kuram, and 6.9 MW Mujahideen Power Project Torghar, are in progress.

He stated that work is progressing rapidly on these projects, which will generate a total of 778 MW of electricity. The province will have an annual income of more than 45 billion rupees. Most of these projects are in the final stages of completion, CEO Riaz Jan concluded.

Later, Project Director of Solar Energy, Engr. Asfandyar, gave a briefing and explained that the provincial government has completed plans to convert 8,000 schools, 5,762 mosques, 6,650 houses, 187 primary health units, and government buildings—including the Chief Minister’s Secretariat/House and some offices in the Civil Secretariat—to solar energy in various districts of the province.

He further added that, due to the solarization system, both the people and the government are saving millions of rupees in terms of monthly electricity bills. The Chief Minister of KP has recently inaugurated two major flagship projects worth Rs55 billion, in which 13,000 government buildings will be converted to solar energy at a cost of Rs20 billion, and 130,000 households will be converted at a cost of Rs35 billion over the next 2 years.

Under the free solar scheme, more than 1 million applications have been received through the online system, he concluded.

At the end of the meeting, the Secretary of Energy and Power expressed his satisfaction with the overall performance of PEDO and strongly warned the concerned authorities that the ongoing energy projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame.