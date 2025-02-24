SHC expresses concern over failure to recover missing persons

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday expressed concern over the authorities’ failure to recover missing persons while hearing petitions regarding the disappearance of six citizens.

A bench, led by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, issued notices to the Sindh government and other relevant parties, directing them to submit their response on the missing persons’ recovery by March 18.

During the hearing, Justice Rajput questioned the investigation officer (IO) about missing person Shah Jalal, asking whether he was affiliated with any political or religious group. The IO responded that Jalal ran a pan shop and was reportedly linked to a religious group but admitted that there was no criminal record or documented proof against him.

A lawyer representing the petitioners informed the court that the family of Hatim and Dilwash, two missing individuals, had received a call from an unknown number after their disappearance. The court directed that the phone number be shared with the investigation officer for further inquiry.

Additionally, the court ordered the police to register cases for the disappearance of Iqbal Hassan and Muhammad Hassan. It also issued notices to the concerned parties in the case of another missing citizen, Abdul Haq.

The hearing was adjourned, with the court instructing authorities to expedite efforts for the recovery of the missing individuals.