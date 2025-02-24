Monday, February 24, 2025
Shehbaz Sharif on two-day visit to Azerbaijan

Shehbaz Sharif on two-day visit to Azerbaijan
Web Desk
12:43 PM | February 24, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will have a busy day in Baku, Azerbaijan today.

The Prime Minister will visit the Zagulba Palace to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, where he will be presented with a Guard of Honor.

Pakistan Television (PTV) will broadcast the Prime Minister’s arrival and the Guard of Honor ceremony live. (Tentative Time: 11:00 AM PST)

Following this, bilateral talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Ilham Aliyev will take place, along with delegation-level meetings.

Both leaders will participate in a signing ceremony for Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. They will also address a joint press conference, which will be broadcast live on Pakistan Television. (Tentative Time: 11:30 AM PST)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay tribute at the Victory Memorial dedicated to the heroes and martyrs of the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Later, he will attend and address the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, aimed at boosting trade and investment between the two countries. This event will also be aired live on Pakistan Television. (Tentative Time: 06:00 PM PST)

In the evening, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will host a state dinner in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation.

