Sindh Education Minister orders strict road safety measures for school transport

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has directed all schools in the province to implement strict road safety measures for student transportation.

He emphasized the responsibility of parents and private school administrations in ensuring safe commutes for children. Schools and parents must use only transport services that comply with the Sindh Transport Department’s road safety SOPs.

He also stressed the importance of transporters obtaining or renewing QR code-equipped fitness certificates.

“It is essential to prioritize road safety for our students,” he stated, urging parents and school administrations to verify transporters' fitness certificates and driver’s licenses. Schools must issue warnings to transporters failing to meet safety requirements.

Addressing concerns over overcrowding in school vans, he stated that students must not be seated beyond the vehicle’s capacity. He also advised students to be cautious while boarding and alighting from transport and to follow safe roadside practices.

The minister highlighted the role of parents and teachers in educating students about road safety, including pedestrian awareness and safe road-crossing habits.

Commending the Sindh Transport Department’s efforts, he called for collective cooperation. “The road safety measures introduced by the Transport Department are commendable. Everyone must treat this as a civic responsibility to ensure the safety of our children,” he said.