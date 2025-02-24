Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Smeda signs MoU with PSW, hosts discussion on ‘Digital Trade Facilitation for SMEs’

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) brought together industry leaders, policymakers and experts for a pivotal panel discussion on “Digital Trade Facilitation for SMEs” in Lahore.

The event explored ways to strengthen digital trade capabilities for Pakistan’s SMEs, identifying key challenges and opportunities in an evolving digital economy. The panel featured distinguished speakers, including Aftab Haider, CEO of Pakistan Single Window (PSW), Gulalai Khan, Faculty at LUMS/Internet Governance and Technology Policy Expert, Faizan Siddiqui, Digital Business Automation Expert/COO of Fauji Fertilizer Company and Usman Sheikh, Founder & CEO OZI Group/ Jolta Batteries.

The discussion focused on the barriers SMEs face in accessing global markets and how digital solutions can ease trade processes, reduce costs and enhance competitiveness. A key highlight of the event was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SMEDA and PSW, marking a strategic collaboration to integrate SMEs into the global trade ecosystem. The MoU aims to simplify trade procedures through digital solutions, offering SMEs and women entrepreneurs access to market intelligence, data analytics and resources tailored to their export needs. By promoting e-commerce adoption, this partnership seeks to empower SMEs to tap into international markets and bolster Pakistan’s export performance.

Pakistan calls for peace as situation in Congo worsens

Chief Executive Officer SMEDA, Socrat Aman Rana emphasised the importance of trade facilitation for SME growth. He said that trade facilitation is a cornerstone for SME growth. By simplifying procedures and reducing barriers, SMEs are enabled to compete more effectively on the global stage, driving economic prosperity and innovation, added Rana. The collaboration will provide SMEs with the necessary tools to navigate international trade more efficiently. Reaffirming PSW’s commitment to digital trade, Aftab Haider, CEO PSW, said that the partnership with SMEDA is a vital step in simplifying and digitising trade processes, particularly for SMEs. By leveraging PSW’s digital platform, the initiative will foster greater inclusivity and transparency, reduce trade barriers and enhance the contribution of SMEs to national economic growth.

GM Policy & Planning, SMEDA, Nadia Jahangir highlighted the MoU’s role in supporting women entrepreneurs. The collaboration prioritises women-led businesses, ensuring they have access to digital trade tools that enhance their market competitiveness, she added. By addressing traditional trade barriers, SMEs - particularly women entrepreneurs - will be seamlessly integrated into the global marketplace, said Nadia.

OIC FMs meet on Gaza in KSA on March 7

The event attracted a diverse audience, including policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs and industry representatives, all committed to advancing SME digitalization.

This strategic partnership between SMEDA and PSW is set to transform Pakistan’s trade facilitation landscape. By reducing the cost of doing business, simplifying regulatory procedures and enhancing digital access to global markets, the collaboration will create a more inclusive, transparent and efficient trade ecosystem.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025