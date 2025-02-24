Solar Pakistan 2025 concludes with major deals, MoUs, and industry collaborations

LAHORE - Solar Pakistan 2025, region’s largest and only dedicated alternative energy event organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., concluded on Sunday at Expo Centre, Lahore. The flagship solar energy event took place from 21st to 23rd February, transforming the alternative energy landscape in Pakistan.

The three-day Solar Pakistan exhibition brought together a diverse mix of stakeholders, including policymakers, investors, manufacturers, suppliers, traders, and distributors. The event also saw strong participation from government departments, with representatives actively engaging in discussions to explore collaborative opportunities. Several companies signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with government entities, paving the way for joint ventures aimed at advancing alternative energy solutions. Additionally, multiple business agreements were finalized, further reinforcing the exhibition’s role as a vital platform for industry growth, investment, and public-private partnerships in the alternative energy sector.

Speaking on the success of the exhibition, Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO Fakt Exhibitions, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “We are glad to witness the enthusiastic participation and engagement from both local and international stakeholders. Solar Pakistan exhibition serves as a catalyst for driving innovation and collaboration in the alternative energy landscape of Pakistan.” Featuring over 350 national and international exhibitors from 10 countries participated in three-day exhibition which showcased their expertise, introducing variety of cutting-edge technologies. The mega exhibition served as a vibrant platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, paving the way for advancement of the alternative energy sector in Pakistan.