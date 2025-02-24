Strong westerly wave to bring rain, snowfall across country

A strong westerly wave is set to impact various parts of Pakistan, with the system expected to reach western regions today (Monday) and extend to upper areas by February 25, according to the Met Office. The weather system is likely to persist in northern areas until March 2.

Under its influence, Balochistan will experience rain and snowfall over hilly areas in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Noushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Harnai, Zhob, and Musakhel from today until February 26.

Sindh’s districts of Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, and Sukkur are expected to receive light rainfall on February 25 and 26.

Widespread rain and snowfall are forecasted for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from February 25 to March 2, with occasional gaps. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience widespread rain and mountain snowfall from the night of February 24 to March 1.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rainfall is expected, along with moderate to heavy snowfall in Murree, Galliyat, and nearby areas from February 25 to March 1. Rain will affect Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Toba Tek Singh from February 25 to 28. Meanwhile, Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur will receive rain from February 25 to 27.

The Met Office has warned of flash floods in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, as well as the risk of landslides in hilly regions, including Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Hailstorms may occur in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad.

Authorities have urged tourists to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain and snowfall.