SU conducts entrance test for admissions to MPhil, PhD programs

Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A total of 838 candidates participated in the entry test for admissions to various MPhil and PhD programs for the academic year 2025.   The entry test was conducted for 32 PhD and 37 MPhil programs.  Examination centers were set up at the Institute of Computer Science, Commerce, Physics, Business Administration, Faculty of Engineering & Technology and Pharmacy for the entry test.   The test commenced at 10:10 AM and lasted for one and a half hours, concluding at 11:40 AM, SU spokesperson   Excellent arrangements were made during the entry test for admissions to various MPhil and PhD programs, spokesperson  The Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati visited the examination centers at the Institute of Mathematics & Computer Science, Commerce and Physics.   Dr Khoumbhati expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for smooth conduct of the test.

Staff Reporter

