Taxation Reset

The finance minister’s assurances of reducing the burden on the salaried class are a welcome development. In a country where taxation policies have long favoured the elite and influential industries, it is the salaried individuals who continue to bear the heaviest load. The government’s recognition of this imbalance is a step in the right direction, but intentions alone will not suffice—policy action must follow.

One of the biggest loopholes in Pakistan’s economic structure remains the real estate sector, which has long operated as a haven for tax evasion and speculative investment. Addressing this issue is not just important; it is essential for any meaningful economic reform. A disproportionate amount of wealth is parked in unproductive real estate, driving up property prices beyond the reach of ordinary citizens while contributing little to the economy. If taxation is to be truly equitable, this sector must be regulated and taxed effectively.

Meanwhile, the salaried class—already burdened by soaring inflation, rising living costs, and stagnant wages—cannot continue to be the government’s primary revenue source. If this imbalance persists, it risks pushing a significant portion of the middle class into financial despair. History has shown that when a country’s working population reaches its breaking point, the fallout is not just economic; it is political and social as well. The government cannot afford to overlook this risk.

The finance minister’s words signal awareness, but they must be backed by immediate and effective measures. Fixing the taxation system, closing loopholes, and distributing the tax burden fairly are not just policy choices—they are imperatives to prevent another crisis in the making.