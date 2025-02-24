Three gangsters held

FAISALABAD - Police on Sunday arrested three alleged robbers of a gang and recovered 5 motorcycles and valuables from their possession. On a tip-off, Sargodha Road police conducted a raid and arrested ring leader of the gang Nauman alias Mani and his two accomplices Faizan and Mehran. The accused were wanted by police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, etc cases. The police recovered 5 motorcycles, Rs528,000 in cash, illicit weapons, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession. Further investigation was underway.