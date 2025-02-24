Monday, February 24, 2025
Three injured as van plunges into canal

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -  A commuters van plunged into a canal near here on Sunday, leaving three people injured.   According to Rescue officials, a commuters van was heading towards Kahror Pacca from Lodhran when it plunged into a canal due to over speeding near Shah Da Dera Kahror Pacca Road. Fortunately, there was no water in the canal.  As a result, three people sustained minor injuries. On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. The Rescue team provided first aid to the injured on the spot.

