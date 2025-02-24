Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Torkham Border Closure Enters Second Day, Stranding Travelers and Halting Trade

Torkham Border Closure Enters Second Day, Stranding Travelers and Halting Trade
Web Desk
11:00 AM | February 24, 2025
National

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham remained shut for the second consecutive day on Sunday, disrupting trade and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

According to sources, the closure has brought cross-border trade to a standstill and suspended pedestrian movement, creating hardships for travelers and businesses on both sides. On the first day of the closure, hundreds of passengers, including women and children, were left waiting for clearance to cross, with many forced to spend the night at the border due to uncertainty over its reopening.

A large crowd gathered outside the immigration center in Torkham, hoping for an update, but no official negotiations or announcements have been made regarding the resumption of movement. The prolonged closure has also impacted trade, with goods-laden trucks stuck on both sides, raising concerns among traders and transporters.

Qari Nazim Gul Shinwari, a member of the Torkham Customs Association and leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), criticized the frequent border shutdowns, calling them economically damaging for both countries. He estimated financial losses in the millions and urged authorities to resolve disputes through dialogue while allowing patients, women, and children to cross.

Pakistan mulls trans-basin transfer of Chitral River to Swat River

The border was sealed on Saturday after tensions flared between Pakistani and Afghan forces over the construction of a bunker by Afghan troops near Zero Point. Security sources reported that Afghan forces attempted to build a bunker in a disputed area, prompting a response from Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC).

Both sides have since reinforced their positions, with Pakistani authorities relocating customs, immigration, and police personnel from Torkham Bazaar to Landikotal as a precaution. The standoff has heightened fears of a potential armed clash.

The Torkham crossing, a crucial trade route, frequently faces such disruptions, severely impacting economic activities between the two neighboring countries.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025