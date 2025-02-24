Monday, February 24, 2025
Two women die, 3 injured in Shangla Jeep accident

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  At least two women were died and three others injured when a Jeep fell into a deep ravine in Shangla district on Sunday. According to police, the accident took place in Liloni Kas Asharo, a village in Alpuri Tehsil of Shangla. The jeep went out of the driver’s control and fell into a deep gorge. As a result, two women lost their lives on the spot, while three people, including a woman and a child, sustained injuries. Police reported that the affected family was on their way to a condolence gathering when the accident occurred.

The injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

