Monday, February 24, 2025
US backs Israeli decision to delay releasing Palestinian prisoners

Anadolu
3:28 PM | February 24, 2025
US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said Sunday that the White House supports Israel's decision to delay releasing 620 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

President Donald Trump is prepared to support Israel in "whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas," Hughes said.

Israel was scheduled to release 620 prisoners on Saturday under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in return for six captives freed by Hamas, but the Israeli government delayed the releases, citing what it called “humiliating hostage handovers.”

Earlier Sunday, Hamas condemned Israel's delay in releasing the Palestinian prisoners as a “violation” of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement.

The deal took effect last month, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,300 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

