Watchmen who killed youth, lynched by mob in Galiyat

PESHAWAR - A dispute over car parking in Galiyat led to the killing of a young man, followed by an enraged mob lynching the accused watchman. According to local police on Sunday, the incident took place in the Seer Gharbi area of Changla Gali police station’s jurisdiction. Police said Imran Abbasi, a local youth, parked his car in a housing society’s parking lot and went home. When he returned the next day, an argument ensued with the watchman. During the altercation, the watchman, identified as Khan Zaman, repeatedly stabbed Imran Abbasi, killing him on the spot and injuring his brother. As soon as the news spread, a large number of local residents gathered at the scene, setting five houses in the society on fire. Following the incident, police promptly arrived at the scene and arrested the accused watchman, hiding in the basement of a building. However, as soon as he was brought out, the furious mob took control of the situation, beating the watchman to death with sticks and stones.