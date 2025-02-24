Monday, February 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Winter festival highlights youth as drivers of tourism

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday successfully concluded its three-day Winter Festival at the University of Peshawar’s Baragali Campus.

Organized by Eventourism and sponsored by the Directorate, the festival brought together 50 outstanding students from KP’s newly merged districts, equipping them with leadership skills while promoting winter tourism and community engagement.

The closing ceremony was attended by Zubair, Deputy Director of Youth Affairs KP, who distributed certificates to participants and commended their contributions.

In his remarks, he praised the energy, creativity, and dedication of the youth, emphasizing that they are not just the future but the present.

He acknowledged Dr Nouman Mujahid, Director of Youth Affairs KP, for his leadership in providing opportunities for young people to develop their skills and play a role in the province’s growth.

PTA begins issuing VPN licences to regulate usage

Throughout the festival, participants engaged in leadership workshops led by Dr Zafar, Lecturer at the Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar.

The sessions focused on diversity in tourism, sustainable development, and community leadership. Exposure visits to the snow-covered landscapes of Baragali and Nathiagali highlighted the region’s potential for winter tourism, while a cultural showcase featuring traditional music, attire, and folklore fostered unity and pride among attendees.

The festival also included recreational activities such as snowball fights and tug-of-war, strengthening bonds between participants.

Zubair personally appreciated the efforts of Chief Organizer Furad Ali and the event team for their meticulous planning and execution.

He noted that the success of the festival demonstrated the power of collaboration and youth-led initiatives in driving positive change.

Govt committed to economic reforms, privatization: Finance minister

The 50 participants, selected for their contributions to education, environmental conservation, and social advocacy, represented a diverse and balanced group committed to grassroots change.

Dr Zafar highlighted the festival’s role in bridging divides and inspiring hope, acknowledging the Directorate’s support in empowering young leaders.

Building on the success of the festival, the Directorate of Youth Affairs KP announced plans to expand similar initiatives across the province, particularly targeting marginalized youth and strengthening collaborations with tourism stakeholders.

Zubair emphasized that this was just the beginning, reaffirming the Directorate’s commitment to empowering young people and promoting KP’s cultural and natural heritage.

The festival concluded with a shared vision of transforming KP’s youth into ambassadors of progress, ready to contribute to the socio-economic growth of the province.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to expand security, trade collaboration

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1740384355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025