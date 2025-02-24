World conference projects Pakistan as hub of regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD - The International Conference on “Regional Connectivity & Pakistan: Emerging Opportunities” has brought together high-level government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and experts to discuss Pakistan’s pivotal role in fostering regional connectivity, trade expansion, and investment opportunities.

The event, organized by Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), Islamabad think tank, reaffirmed Pakistan’s strategic importance in linking South Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf, and China.

The event was moderated by Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director PCI, who highlighted Pakistan’s resilience in a turbulent neighbourhood. He emphasized that despite enduring significant economic erosion, key indicators suggest the country is steadily regaining its trajectory towards progress. He underscored Pakistan’s strategic position on the world map and its demographic dividend.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, underscored Pakistan’s pivotal role as a regional connectivity hub, linking South Asia, China, Central Asia, and the Gulf. He highlighted the success of CPEC, which has attracted $26 billion in investments, transforming Pakistan’s economic landscape while positioning Gwadar Port and the newly developed Gwadar International Airport as key regional transit hubs.

While acknowledging challenges such as lingering disputes like Jammu & Kashmir and population growth which could result in Pakistan’s population of 350 million by 2050. He cited trade, transportation, tourism, and technology as key areas of connectivity.

The inaugural session featured Ali Pervez Malik, Minister of State for Finance, as the keynote speaker. He emphasized the need for deeper economic integration, the transformative impact of CPEC, and Pakistan’s role as a trade and investment bridge between East and West.

Later, the panel of global experts and policymakers including Dr. Rafiq Dossani, Director of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy, Ms. Yan Rui, Secretary General of the Europe-Asia Centre, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of ISSI, and Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin of Kazakhstan, among others participated in the discussion.

In her remarks, Ms. Yan Rui emphasized the significance of cultural and ecological cooperation in reshaping regional connections between Europe and Asia. As a Brussels-based organization in the heart of the European Union, the Europe-Asia Centre is committed to strengthening political, economic, and cultural ties through academic forums, business engagements, and cultural initiatives.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin, emphasized that connectivity remains a top priority for regional prosperity. Presenting a world map, he highlighted Central Asia as a land of opportunities, stressing the need for enhanced regional connectivity. He outlined three key opportunities: first, deepening connectivity between Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and other Central Asian Republics (CARs); second, leveraging Pakistan as a gateway for trade with India; and third, fostering intercontinental linkages. Underscoring a commitment to practical steps, he highlighted several initiatives already launched to realize these goals.

Ambassador Robin Raphel, former US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, highlighted America’s interest in strengthening and securing supply chains across Asia and Europe, emphasizing Pakistan’s strategic location as a key asset on the world map. She referred to her role as Assistant Secretary of State in promoting regional connectivity.

In the concluding session at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Senator Mushahid Hussain welcomed the President of Pakistan and other distinguished guests.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his keynote address, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional connectivity, outlining a three-pronged vision: transforming landlocked Central Asian nations into land-linked economies through Gwadar, positioning Pakistan as a strategic trade bridge between East and West, and leveraging Pakistan’s deep-sea ports—Gwadar, Karachi, and Port Qasim—to propel the blue economy and maritime trade.

Highlighting Gwadar’s transformation into a regional trade hub, he stated: “Gwadar is no longer a promise—it is a reality, and the port city is set to become the beating heart of regional trade, investment, and logistics.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized Baluchistan’s central role in regional connectivity and economic growth, particularly in Gwadar’s rise as a trade and logistics hub. Speaking on CPEC’s long-term impact, he remarked: “CPEC is not just an economic corridor; it is a lifeline for Balochistan. It has created unprecedented opportunities for trade, investment, and industrialization in our province, transforming the livelihoods of our people.”

Ahmed bin Muhammad Al Jarwan, former Speaker of the Arab Parliament & President of the Global Council of Tolerance & Peace, United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed concern over the escalating hate in the world and emphasized the need for collective efforts to promote peace and tolerance.

A major highlight of the conference was the launch of the book “Karot Hydropower Project – Insights & Success,” documenting Pakistan’s first large-scale CPEC hydropower project. Zhou Qiang, CEO of CSAIL, emphasized that Karot, partially financed by the World Bank’s IFC, was completed ahead of schedule despite COVID-19 challenges, setting a benchmark for future energy projects. The project has contributed 10 billion rupees in taxes, PKR 675 million annually in Water Use Charges (WUC), and thousands of jobs.

The PCI unveiled two groundbreaking reports that reshape discourse and highlight new economic frontiers: CPEC: Fact vs. Fiction and The Religious Tourism Supply Chain Along the Sukkur–Multan Motorway in Pakistan: A Case Study. The former debunks misinformation surrounding CPEC, reinforcing its strategic and economic importance with fact-based analysis.

The latter, authored by researchers from PCI i.e., Mustafa Hyder Sayed and Umar Farooq and RAND Corporation i.e., Dr Rafiq Dossani and Zohan Tariq and will be published by RAND, the premier US think tank, presents a comprehensive study on Pakistan’s religious tourism sector, identifying key opportunities along the Sukkur–Multan Motorway.