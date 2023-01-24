Share:

LaKKI MarwaT - around 13 people have been bitten by dogs amid an alarming spike in dog bite cases, while the Lakki Marwat district administration has failed to handle the issue of rabid dogs. residents have regularly requested the relevant authorities to exterminate the stray dogs, citing an increase in dog bites. so far, it has been reported that 13 people, including three underage girls, have been bitten by dogs in Lakki city. according to locals, a stray dog bit five individuals, including three girls, near Mujahid Ground, and the victims were later taken to the city hospital.

The neighbours requested that the authorities take action to manage the growing population of stray dogs, which roamed in packs and grew violent while barking at people.