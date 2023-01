Share:

FAISALABAD - Two brothers were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Balochni police station on Sunday late night. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday the accident took place Sheikhupura road near Chak No. 61RB where a rashly driven car crashed into a parapet of road.

As a result, car riders-Mairoon (22) and his brother Shairoon (19), residents of Sheikhupura and died on the spot.