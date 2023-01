Share:

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 22 criminals including 14 proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. On the direction of DPO Sargodha M Tariq Aziz, the teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed 8 outlaws and recovered 1.5 kg hashish, 8 pistols 30 bore, 2 rifles 44 bore, a gun 12 bore and 1000 bullets from them.