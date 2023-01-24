Share:

Peshawar First rehman Medical Institute (rMI) Inter-Colleges sports Gala began here on campus, with more than 300 female and male students from five different colleges competing in five different games.

RMI Shafique-ur-Rehman, Director Administration Muhammad Tariq Khan, Director Sports Dr Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan, test cricketers including riaz afridi, Imran Khan Senior, Sajid Khan, Afghanistan Cricket team wicket-keeper batsman shehzad Muhammadi, international badminton player Murad Khan, national coach Nadeem Khan and former international basketball player Muhammad hateem Khan, Manager Sports and national athlete Zakirullah, Saqib Khan, players and a number of students and spectators were also present.

The sports gala will last four days, with over 350 competitors competing in five different sports. The event will feature more than 100 matches of cricket, basketball, futsal, badminton, and table tennis.

The ceremony began with the players lighting the flame, after which CEO RMI Shafiqur Rehman declared the commencement of the sports gala, and Dr Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan released pigeons as a symbol of peace through sports. Shafiq-ur-Rehman stated that all of the countries at the top of the global Olympic table had encouraged sports at the grassroots. he said that sports altered students’ lives and kept children healthy. Later, souvenirs were distributed to all test cricketers and other guests.