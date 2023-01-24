Share:

LAHORE - The 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City gets underway today (Tuesday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields. According to Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), this two-week eight-goal tournament will be featured by nine teams, which are divided into two pools.

Pool A consists of SQ Seagold Polo, BN Polo, 4 Corps Polo team and Remington Pharma while Pool B comprises Platinum Homes/Master Paints, FG/Din Polo, Master Paints, Diamond Paints and Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints. The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between BN Polo and Remington Pharma at 1:15 pm while the second match will be contested between Diamond Paints and Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints at 2:30 pm. The final will be played on February 5.