Share:

The announcement of the verdict by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on the extrajudicial killing case of Naqeebul lah Mehsud will undoubtedly come as a shock to many. - Five years after the incident took place, the court acquitted Rao Anwar and his subordinates due to unsubstantial evidence of their involvement. It is unclear how the court arrived at this conclusion considering the full judgement has not been released as of yet, but there is no denying that the ruling will have an impact on the debate surrounding the abuse of power and extrajudicial killings by officers of the law.

The complete verdict will allow experts to assess what the court based its judgement upon, but the lawyers of the prosecution team had already identified threats of witnesses resiling statements and missing documentary evidence which took away from the evidence being presented to the court. Add this to the allegations of the defendants being close to corridors of power, it is likely that contentions for this verdict will now be presented by the prosecuting team in higher courts.

With this judgement, the issue of extrajudicial killings remains as open as ever. Law enforcement institutions cannot deny that there have been many instances of abuse of power or the use of violence to paper over instances of malpractice or taking the law into one’s own hands.

Additionally, it is unclear how two parallel narratives still exist on who Naqeebullah Mehsud truly was after five years of court hearings. As his family, independent journalists and activists inform us, the victim was an aspiring model and a father. SSP Rao Anwar, one of the main accused in this case, still asserts that the victim’s name is different, and he was in fact a terror suspect. The two stories are in wild contradiction to one another, and it is unclear how this has not been a major consideration in the case. The fight for Naqeebullah Mehsud’s family and legal team is far from over. It is hoped that higher courts recognise the problems highlighted by the prosecution.