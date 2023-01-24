Share:

Amidst political instability, ill-thought out visa policies, inefficient proce dures and safety concerns born out of the re-emergence of terror threats in north Pakistan, the tourism industry has experienced a major hit. - Thousands of international travellers flooded popular tourist destinations this time last year but this season, not a single group or expedition arrived due to the perception of what Pakistan is like being created. The tourism industry was a source of pride for us and to see it wither away would be an injustice not only to the people but to the land as well.

Pakistan has been fortunate enough to host some of the world’s most prestigious tourist sites, including the second-largest mountain of the world, K2, as well as the Nanga Parbat. These two mountains are single-handedly responsible for thousands of travellers who cross the border and embark upon mountain expeditions—contributing to state revenue and the economy as a result. Gilgit-Baltistan alone saw 1600 climbers last year, in comparison to a dismal zero this year.

This winter season only two expedition groups applied for visas to summit the Nanga Parbat but countless delays forced them to cancel their plans. The problem lies in the structural inefficiency that we have shown; visas for international travellers should be processed on a priority basis, especially when their window of opportunity to summit a mountain is so limited. Instead, the government gives no precise timeframes, is lazy with communication, and has added a 40 percent hike in permit fees that has made the process all too cumbersome.

On top of all this, Pakistan’s international reputation has also not done any favours to the tourism industry. Reports of a potential default crippling debt, high inflation and most importantly, the re-emergence of TTP in northern areas have been rather alarming for the international community. On the face of it, it would seem that we are regressing back to times when extremist militancy was all that was associated with Pakistan. We have worked hard to distance ourselves from this and to present the countless opportunities that lie for tourists within the country and if all this effort was undone, it would be an irrecoverable loss to the tourist industry. Our job now is to revive tourism in Pakistan and facilitate international travellers wherever necessary as this could be the path through which we invite more attention to the potential we have, the opportunities that lie within, and display our ability to bounce back after struggling immensely.