Share:

PARK CITY - Anne Hathaway flaunted in black as she attended the premiere of her movie, Eileen, at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on January 22, 2023. The 40-year-old actress strutted the carpet in a cosy Versace black puffer coat that hugged her curves, meanwhile the sleeves were loose and roomy. Underneath the coat, she donned a sensational black mini dress as she posed up a storm for the cameras at the event, which was held at the Eccles Center Theatre, per Daily Mail.

Her dress of choice, also from Versace, sported a faint-checkered design that was formed out of lace material and had a semi-sheer back, which she was happy to show off.

The Princess Diaries actress had her brunette hair styled in a windswept look and kept her makeup very natural with simple eyeshadow and light red lipstick. For accessories, the beauty sported a small purse, a small gold necklace, gold hoop earrings, a silver bracelet, and several rings. Based on the book by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen is an uplifting tale of personal liberation. The movie follows a peculiar young woman whose dreary life stretches on toward unending misery