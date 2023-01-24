Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Fisheries department has signed an agreement with the Turkish company to conduct a feasibility survey for constructing three jetties in the coastal areas of the province.

A signing ceremony was held for the feasibility and construction of jetties at Kund Malir, Aurmara, Jiwani under the Gwadar- Lasbela Livelihood Support Project (GLLSP).

Under this agreement, the Turkish engineering company would provide technical and construction support to develop jetties on modern lines for promoting the fisheries industry of Balochistan.

Talking to media, an official of the Fisheries department said that the government has planned to construct three jetties at Kund Malir, Aurmara, Jiwani apart from various initiatives taken for the welfare of fishermen.

The initiative is a landmark to boost the fisheries business as there is only one landing facility for more than 10,000 fishing vessels and 88,000 fishermen, he added. Under the initiative, modern techniques would be used to build the jetties in the coastal areas in order to promote the fishing business in the province.

He said the roads and other Infrastructure were also being upgraded for easy access of the local fishermen to the port for transferring fish to the markets.

“The province has the capacity to produce good quality fish and would generate more revenue by providing access to the global market,” he said.

The official said the provincial government has also decided to provide basic facilities to the fishermen and other people associated with the fisheries.

“The government will take more steps to save the fishermen’s livelihood and life,” he ensured, adding the department should complete the land requisition process soon to establish more jetties in the coastal areas.

The Balochistan government was making serious efforts to frame the master plan of the coastal belt soon as the province possessed plethora of tourist attractions along the 750 kilometre coastal belt. The provincial government had formulated Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to regulate commercial activities and ensure modern facilities in the area