ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari had revived Pakistan’s position at the international level. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said that former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw’s statement about Indian PM Narendra Modi supported Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative. Earlier, Jack Straw confirmed that High Commissioner in India had sent a report which said Narendra Modi was directly responsible for the killings in Gujarat in 2002. In an interview, Jack Straw said British High Commission report revealed Narendra Modi met senior police officers on the 27th of February 2002 and ordered them not to intervene in the rioting. Jack Straw also confirmed the report he received mentioned the killings in Gujarat “has all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing”.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari reminded that FM Bilawal had declared Modi globally as ‘butcher of Gujrat.’ “Jack Straw has confirmed that Modi is involved in the massacre in Hyderabad. This is a victory of our narrative about Modi and is it is Pakistan’s diplomatic success,” he added.