LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi reached Chief Minister’s Office on Monday at his own vehicle sans protocol. An introductory session was held wherein he met officers of chief minister office there.

CARETAKER CM TAKES NOTICE OF HOOLIGANISM IN GUJRAT JAIL

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of hooliganism of prisoners in Gujrat Jail and directed the commissioner and RPO Gujrat to immediately reach the jail. Every possible step should be taken to overcome the unrest unleashed by prisoners and legal action be initiated after identifying the culprits, he added.