Peshawar On Monday, a colourful ceremony commemorating the Chinese New year organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in China window was attended by a large number of political and social figures, government officials, and citizens from all walks of life. The celebrations were formally inaugurated by Ex-Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan, ANP Senator Hidayatullah, Ex MPA Samar Haroon Bilour, and President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ishaq. Former Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra stated on the occasion that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo ex-prime Minister Nawaz sharif and incumbent prime Minister shahbaz sharif played an important role in Pakistan-China friendship. He went on to say that on the occasion of the Chinese New year, people all over the world organised events and that today’s series of events in Peshawar was undeniably a clear example of friendship between the people of both countries.

The speakers hoped that the Chinese New year would be a year of China’s progress, achievements, and stability in the friendship between pakistan and China and that it would result in economic development and strong diplomatic relations.

The participants of the ceremony said, “The China Window in Peshawar has given a message of friendship, affection and love to the people of China by organizing the celebration of the new year, the main purpose of which is to tell the people of China that like other cities of the country, the people of peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also want to strengthen friendship ties with the people of brotherly country. Later in the event, in addition to traditional music from Khyber pakhtunkhwa and China, documentaries on pakistan-China friendship and the New year were shown, and a cake was cut on this happy occasion.