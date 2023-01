Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulated Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Azam Khan for being nominated and assuming their responsibilities as caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), respectively.

In his separate congratulatory messages for the two caretaker chief ministers, he said Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Azam Khan were persons of good reputations with extensive experience in their respective fields.