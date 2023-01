Share:

ATTOCK - Deputy Commissioner Attock Hasan Waqar Cheema, on the complaint of a female teacher, has constituted an inquiry committee which will submit a report and recommendations within a week . The enquiry committee consists of ADCG, ADC (F&P) and others.

The committee will discreetly probe the allegations levelled by the female teacher and submit report. The complainant Safia Aziz, a state school teacher has levelled different allegations including sexual harassment against her superior officer